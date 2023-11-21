Court acquits man of cruelty, dowry death charges

New Delhi: A court here has acquitted a man of the charges of cruelty and dowry death, saying the prosecution had “miserably failed” to establish that he had subjected his deceased wife to any cruelty or harassment.



Additional Sessions Judge Manika was hearing a case against Jitender Gahlot, against whom the Dabri police station here had filed a chargesheet under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304B (dowry death).

According to the prosecution, Gahlot’s wife Neelam committed suicide by hanging on January 24, 2018 as she was subjected to cruelty and harassment for dowry. It had said the accused married the deceased on July 31, 2017.

Taking note of the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, the court, in a recent order, said, “The prosecution has failed to prove that there was any unlawful demand for any property or valuable security made by the accused, Jitender Gahlot, from the deceased or any person related to her.”

Regarding the allegations of Gehlot beating up his wife after consuming liquor, besides subjecting her to “all kinds of harassment beyond her tolerance”, the court said there were “deficiencies and inconsistencies” in the statements of the deceased’s mother, sister and brother.

It said her mother did not witness any incident of beating and her testimony regarding this was merely based on “hearsay”.

The court noted that

the deceased’s brother, Bablu, had stated that her sister twice confided in him regarding beatings and torture by

her husband.