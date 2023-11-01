Courier firm tries to send liquor parcel from Ggm to Bihar, booked

Gurugram: The police here have booked a courier company for allegedly trying to send liquor in a parcel to Bihar and booked the company, officials said on Monday.

The liquor was being sent in 1,100 pouches from Gurugram to Bihar, they added.

Inderjeet, assistant manager of doorstep delivery company Delhivery Ltd, filed a complaint saying IMT courier service company sent them a parcel containing 6 boxes, saying they had medicine samples that were to be delivered to a person in Bihar, the police said.

However, when the parcel was taken to Delhivery’s Pathreri warehouse in Manesar on Sunday and the boxes were examined before sending them to Bihar, they were found to contain some liquid. On opening the packaging, liquor pouches were found and the police were informed, Inderjeet added in his complaint. On being informed, a police team reached the spot and recovered 1,100 pouches of whiskey packed in six boxes. Each pouch contained 180 ml of liquor, the police said.

Based on Inderjeet’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station here on Sunday against the IMT courier service company and others under sections

420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act, they added. A senior police officer said the courier was booked from Manesar, adding that more details would be clear only after the arrest of the person who had booked this courier.