Cops unveil community-based traffic mgmt drive

NEW DELHI: Thousands of e-challans, towing and clamping drives and on-ground traffic improvements have been carried out across parts of Delhi under a new citizen-centric initiative. The action followed the launch of Project ‘SANGAM’ (Synergistic Action and Networked Governance for Area Mobility) by the Delhi Traffic Police earlier this month to address local traffic issues through community participation, according to a statement.

The initiative was rolled out following directions by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on April 2, who had emphasised the need for involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) in finding area-specific solutions, it stated.

It said that since April 3, around 30 meetings involving over 6,000 residents have been held in areas such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, Chanakyapuri, Defence Colony, South Extension, Rajouri Garden, Saket and Karol Bagh.

Over 50 suggestions on parking, encroachments and road safety led to intensified enforcement, including e-challans and towing. Authorities also adjusted signal timings, coordinated with civic agencies, and deployed

additional staff.