Cops revoke consent for ‘communal’ event, group moves High Court

New Delhi: An organisation, which claims to be working for creating awareness among the masses about their constitutional rights, on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission for a public meeting of around 10,000 people at Ramlila Ground later this month, after the city police revoked consent calling the proposed event “communal”.

The plea came up for hearing before Justice Subramonium Prasad who said he will hear it on Friday.

Petitioner ‘Mission Save Constitution’ said, after a series of meetings with officials of the Delhi Police and taking several clearances, the organisation was granted permission for the meeting on October 29.

Later, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Central Delhi district “unilaterally, in an arbitrary manner” revoked the permission, the plea said.

The plea said the petitioner seeks to initiate a series of events for strengthening all weaker sections beginning with minority communities followed by other communities like SC, ST, OBC, and in the meetings/panchayat voice of all the oppressed would be raised. This series is to be started with an event on October 29.

The petition sought a direction for calling for the October 16 letter issued by the DCP (Central) and set it aside. It also sought a direction to the authorities to permit the organisation to hold the event scheduled for October 29.

While cancelling the permission earlier granted for holding the meeting, the letter issued by the DCP said in view of representations from public persons, the matter has been re-assessed and it has surfaced that the theme of the event is different from what was projected by the organiser.