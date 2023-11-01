Cops nab key member of infamous Hasim Baba gang

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has nabbed a key member of the infamous Hasim Baba gang.

Azaz, alias Monu alias Dada (32), a resident of Jafrabad, Delhi, had been on the run since being declared a proclaimed offender in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case, officials mentioned on Tuesday.

During the operation, the Crime Branch team recovered one pistol and three live cartridges from Azaz’s possession. Subsequently, a new case was registered under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act, at PS Crime Branch, Delhi. Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP Crime, stated that the arrest of Azaz came as the result of meticulous police work. Acting on secret information received by SI Pawan Malik, the police team, led by Insp Sunil Kundu, swung into action. The team, comprised SI Pawan Malik, HC Sudhir, HC Sunil, and HC Mohit, operated under the supervision of ACP Raj Kumar, acting under the orders of DCP Satish Kumar.