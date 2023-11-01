Cops crack murder case within hrs

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has cracked a murder case within a matter of hours, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Dabri Police Station. The arrested accused was identified as Shubham (26), a resident of Jeewan Park, Dabri, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident, which occurred on Friday, began with a distress call reporting an unidentified injured person lying near Som Bazar Road, Dabri, Delhi.

Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement discovered the lifeless body of a man, aged approximately 27-30, with two sharp wounds on his chest, lower abdomen, and one on his back. Subsequently, a case was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Dabri Police Station.

A dedicated team of the Delhi Police worked tirelessly to unravel the case. Through a meticulous analysis of CCTV footage, they identified the alleged perpetrator.

Several raids and surveillance operations were conducted before the accused was apprehended in a park near Asalatpur, Janakpuri, Delhi. The weapon used in the crime, a knife, was confiscated from his possession.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that the murder resulted from a quarrel with his friend, Sandeep, after a night of distributing pamphlets and heavy drinking. Following the altercation, Subham stabbed Sandeep and fled the scene.

It was also discovered that Subham had prior involvement in two cases related to theft and the Arms Act.