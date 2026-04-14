Cops bust staged ₹40 lakh robbery

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man, his wife and an accomplice for allegedly staging a “blind” robbery of Rs 40 lakh in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar, with the prime accused turning out to be the complainant’s own servant.



The case came to light after a PCR call was received at Roop Nagar police station on Monday morning regarding the snatching of a large cash amount. The complainant, Ramavatar Aggarwal (67), a resident of Shakti Nagar, told police he runs a rice trading business in Naya Bazar.

According to officials, Aggarwal was travelling to his shop around 11:30 am on a scooty with his servant, Hariom alias Bunty, who was carrying a pithoo bag containing about Rs 40 lakh. Near Y-Point on Roshanara Bagh Road, a man intercepted them, demanded the bag and, on being resisted, allegedly assaulted Aggarwal and pushed the vehicle, causing both to fall. The assailant fled with the cash.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a team led by local police began an investigation, scanning CCTV footage and using technical surveillance.

During the probe, suspicion fell on the servant. On sustained questioning, Hariom allegedly confessed to orchestrating the robbery with his wife, Monika, and his brother-in-law, Sunny Luthra.

Police subsequently conducted raids in Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh, arresting the co-accused from a residence in Pitampura. During searches,

Rs 39,97,500 in cash and the bags used in the crime were recovered. Officials said Rs 50,000 from the stolen amount had already been deposited in a bank account.