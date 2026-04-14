Cops bust ₹1.5 crore cyber fraud network

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted a mule account syndicate involved in routing cyber fraud proceeds exceeding Rs 1.5 crore, arresting three key associates.



The accused — Deepak (32), Krishan Pratap Singh (28) and Shashi Kant (28) — were part of an organised network that arranged and operated bank accounts used to receive and transfer money obtained through online fraud across multiple states.

The breakthrough came during a special drive by Mayapuri Police Station, where a suspicious bank account linked to several cyber fraud complaints was flagged. Detailed transaction analysis revealed that over Rs 1.5 crore had been routed through the account using layered transactions to conceal the origin of funds. During the probe, police apprehended one accused, whose interrogation led to the identification and arrest of the other two. Examination of mobile data, chat records and banking inputs confirmed their active role in facilitating cybercrime.

Officials said the trio lured unemployed individuals into opening bank accounts for commissions, which were then used to channel fraud money. Police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, cheque books and documents linked to fictitious firms. Further investigation is underway to identify other members and trace additional fraud cases.