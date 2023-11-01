Cops arrest notorious criminal involved in forgery and cheating

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a notorious criminal involved in numerous cases of forgery and cheating across Delhi and several other states.



The accused, who had been evading the law for an extended period, was also the subject of a substantial reward for his capture, the officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Khel Singh alias Khelu alias Karan Verma (39), a resident of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.

Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) Special Cell said that on Sunday a dedicated team from the Special Cell, led by Inspector Chandrika Prashad and operating under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt, managed to arrest Khel Singh who was apprehended in Sikar, Rajasthan.

He had been involved in a string of cheating, forgery, and other criminal offences in various states, including Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Notably, the accused was a wanted criminal in a case registered under sections 420/467/468/120-B IPC, at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, and a reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared for his arrest.

On Sunday, while the Special Cell team was stationed in Salasar, Rajasthan, they received specific information that Khel Singh would be meeting with associates near the HP Petrol Pump on the Jaipur-Bikaner Bypass in Sikar, Rajasthan. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap at the designated location, and arrested the suspect, Singh confirmed.

In 2014, Khel Singh arrived in Delhi and began working in the sales department of a company named SLI (Sterling Life India), dealing with electronic products at the District Centre, Janakpuri. In 2016, he became a silent partner in “Balaji Overseas,” an organisation located in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, engaged in the trade of food items.

Disputes arose among the partners over misuse of company funds for personal purposes, resulting in a shortage of funds and numerous complaints from clients. Arun Kumar Khatri from Mehsana, Gujarat, and 25 others

filed a complaint against Khel Singh and his partners, alleging cheating amounting to over Rs 13.72 crore.