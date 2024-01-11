Cold day persist in Delhi, max temp settles four notches below normal

Delhi witnessed cold day conditions on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling four notches below normal at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

The national capital witnessed moderate fog in isolated pockets while the sky remained mainly clear during the day.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius at 9.05 am, normal for this time of the year. The national capital has been experiencing cold day conditions for the past couple of days, according to the India Meteorological Department