CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates DJB projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore in the water and sewage sector on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects, including laying of new water pipelines, sewer lines and construction of underground reservoirs, will help in solving issues faced by the residents of Rajender Nagar area for several years.

"For the first time, a government is using public funds to fulfil the requirements of the residents. In nearly one year of our government, we have worked on all the problems faced by the people of Delhi. We have worked 24x7, 365 days for people, we have not rested a day, because there are a lot of expectations from us," Gupta said.

She also said that the previous 15-year (Congress) and 11-year (AAP) governments did not take steps to resolve problems related to basic requirements like drinking water.

"Through the water bill LPSC scheme- 3,52,000 customers took benefit of this scheme, and Rs 1400 crore has been waived off by DJB under this scheme, now the scheme will also be launched for the commercial category also," the chief minister said.

Under the DJB's scheme, consumers are required to pay only the principal amount, while the entire surcharge is being waived off as a one-time relief measure till the end of August this year.

The LPSC scheme offers waivers on late payment surcharges for consumers who voluntarily clear their old water bills. DJB has collected more than Rs 400 crore in revenue through this scheme.