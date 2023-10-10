CM Kejriwal confers State Awards on individuals with disabilities

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conferred State Awards on individuals with disabilities who have excelled in various fields and launched the ‘Dharohar’ mobile App during a ceremony at Shah Auditorium in Civil Lines on Monday.



CM Kejriwal commended 11 individuals with disabilities and four Paralympic athletes, along with honouring hospitals specialising in services for people with disabilities. He remarked, ‘They transformed their disability into strength and even surpassed physically abled individuals, we should draw inspiration from them.’ These awardees have excelled in fields ranging from sports, arts, to motivational speaking.

The ‘Dharohar’ mobile App was introduced to enhance convenience for pension beneficiaries.

Kejriwal emphasised its importance, stating, ‘With the mobile App now available, pension beneficiaries will no longer need to visit offices.’ The app facilitates registration, complaint submission, and access to pension-related information in both Hindi and English.

Addressing the event, the CM highlighted the inspirational stories of the awardees. He noted, ‘God has created so many creatures, assigned them different reasons. No matter how ordinary someone may consider themselves, everyone has a reason to come on this Earth.’ He urged the Social Welfare Department to publish their stories in newspapers to inspire society.

Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand praised Delhi’s government system and its dedication to serving the underprivileged. He stated, ‘Delhi is like a ray of light shining across the country. The government system in Delhi is working better than the private system and getting stronger.’

He also mentioned the government’s commitment to reducing waiting times for the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) and enabling individuals with disabilities to travel for free on buses by showing their UDID cards.