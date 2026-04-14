CM Gupta backs women-led dev at Nari Shakti Sammelan

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said women are now at the centre of decision-making in the country, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ held at Vigyan Bhawan.



Speaking at the conference, attended by several senior leaders and women representatives from across the country, the Chief Minister emphasised the growing role of women in shaping India’s development and global identity. She thanked the Prime Minister for what she described as visionary policies aimed at empowering women. Highlighting the social transformation over the years, Gupta said, “There was a time when even the existence of daughters was under threat. Today, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the country has moved beyond ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ to an era of ‘Beti Badhao’.” She added that issues such as sati, child marriage, illiteracy and female foeticide, which once hindered women’s progress, are steadily being overcome.

The Chief Minister noted that since 2014, women’s dignity and safety have been prioritised in governance. Referring to initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala scheme and Jan Dhan Yojana, she said these programmes have significantly improved the quality of life for women by ensuring sanitation, clean cooking fuel and financial inclusion. She further stated, “Women today are not only advancing in education and nutrition, but are also serving in the armed forces, even flying fighter jets to defend the country.” Citing leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman, Gupta said key portfolios held by women underline their growing role in leadership and governance.

Describing the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ as a historic reform, Gupta said, “This will open up leadership opportunities for nearly 700 million women in the country.” She added that the provision of 33 per cent reservation in state assemblies and Parliament will ensure women’s active participation in decision-making.

The Chief Minister also urged women to support the initiative, calling on them to strengthen the vision of women-led development.