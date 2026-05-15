CM announces Metro Monday, WFH policy & public transport incentives

New Delhi: Launching the 90-day “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced sweeping measures ranging from work-from-home policies and fuel cuts to Metro incentives and restrictions on official foreign travel, saying the Delhi Government would transform Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Nation First” call into a mass movement driven by public participation and responsible living.



Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat alongside Cabinet ministers, Gupta said global economic uncertainty, tensions in West Asia and rising fuel costs made conservation a national responsibility. “Delhi Government will transform PM Modi Ji’s ‘Nation First’ call into a mass movement,” she said, adding that the campaign aimed to involve institutions and citizens in building an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

The Chief Minister announced that all Delhi Government departments, except essential public services, would implement a two-day work-from-home system every week, likely on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to sources. Private companies and institutions were also encouraged to adopt similar arrangements.

The Labour Department will establish a single-window help desk and call centre for implementation support. Hospitals, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity and water supply departments will remain exempt.

In a major fuel-saving measure, the government reduced official petrol allowances by up to 20 per cent. Vehicles previously entitled to 200 litres will now receive 160 litres, while the 250-litre limit has been reduced to 200 litres. Gupta also announced that every Monday would now be observed as “Metro Monday”, with ministers, senior officers and government employees encouraged to use Metro and public transport.

To reduce peak-hour congestion, Delhi government offices will function from 10:30 am to 7 pm, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from

8:30 am to 5 pm.

The Chief Minister appealed to residents to voluntarily observe one “No Vehicle Day” every week and announced that the Delhi Government would not purchase new petrol, diesel, CNG or hybrid vehicles for six months.

Employees from Grade-1 to Grade-8 spending at least 25 per cent of their transport allowance on Metro or public transport will receive an additional 10 per cent incentive.

The government has also prepared a special route plan for 58 feeder buses connecting 29 government colonies to nearby Metro stations. Logistics and freight companies will be encouraged to shift goods transport from trucks to railways to reduce diesel consumption.

Gupta further announced a 20 per cent cut in domestic travel expenditure, while half of all official meetings will now be conducted online. Ministers and officials will avoid official foreign visits for one year, several scheduled foreign programmes have been cancelled and large government events will remain restricted for three months. Universities, colleges and courts have also been encouraged to maximise online classes, meetings and virtual hearings.

Promoting the “Vocal for Local” initiative, the CM announced that malls and supermarkets in Delhi would soon feature dedicated “Made in India” sections and exhibitions. The government will release a verified list of Indian electronic and domestic products, while official procurement will prioritise Indian-made goods.

As part of energy-saving measures, air conditioners in government offices will be maintained between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, with sensors and master switches installed to prevent unnecessary electricity use. Gupta said the campaign would involve schools, colleges, RWAs, women’s groups, universities and corporate organisations, with citizens encouraged to pledge fuel conservation, public transport use and reduced wasteful consumption. “Every citizen has an opportunity to serve the nation, small efforts will become India’s greatest strength,” she said.