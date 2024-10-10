‘Clean mess if you want election results declared’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the candidates of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and college elections to clean all campus structures defaced during the polls if they wanted vote count to take place.

The high court, which had on September 26 halted the counting of votes and declaration of results of DUSU and college elections, said its purpose was only to send a message that such violations would not be tolerated and not to thwart the election process.

“Why don’t you clean up the mess? The day the place is cleaned up, we will allow the counting of votes the very next day,” a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said. “Every day in the city, some crisis or the other is happening. There is dengue, malaria. It’s all because we are littering the place. And this (election) is a festival of democracy, it is not supposed to be a festival of money laundering,” the court further said.

The court was hearing an application filed by two candidates who contested the college elections in two separate DU colleges, seeking

declaration of results.

The counsel for the two candidates submitted that they would ensure the premises of Law Centre II and Ramjas College, where they are studying, are cleaned up and re-painted in coordination

with the varsity.

The application was filed in a pending petition seeking action against the DUSU candidates and student outfits involved in damaging, defacing, soiling or destroying the beauty of public walls.

Petitioner Prashant Manchanda, a practising advocate, urged the court to direct erring candidates and their parties to remove defacement and restore beautification in affected areas. The court scheduled status reports from the candidates, the petitioner, MCD, and DMRC for October 21. On September 26, it halted the counting of DUSU and college election votes until all defacement, including posters and graffiti, was cleared. Polling occurred on September 27, with counting originally set for September 28.

During the hearing, the court instructed present candidates to remove posters, clean up, and encourage fellow students to do the same. The bench stressed that candidates should take the lead, noting their financial investment in the election. They were also asked to provide photos of restored areas at

the next hearing.