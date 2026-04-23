Clean air drive: No PUC? No fuel

New Delhi: In a decisive push to curb rising air pollution, the Delhi government has announced that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will no longer be allowed to refuel at any petrol pump or gas station in the Capital. The stringent move signals a zero-tolerance approach towards vehicular emissions and marks a major step in enforcing environmental compliance on the ground.



Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Tackling air pollution requires firm and effective interventions. This decision is a crucial step in that direction,” reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring cleaner air and a healthier environment for Delhi’s residents.

Under the new directive, fuel including petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG will be supplied strictly and exclusively to vehicles possessing a valid PUC certificate. The rule is being implemented as a permanent measure aimed at strengthening pollution control mechanisms and ensuring strict adherence to environmental norms.

As per Rule 115 (sub-rule 7) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, all vehicles are required to carry a valid PUC certificate after one year of registration and present it on demand. However, officials noted that a significant number of vehicles continue to ply without valid certification, contributing heavily to the capital’s pollution burden.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Commission for Air Quality Management, under its revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), has also mandated strict enforcement of PUC norms. The framework предусматривает stringent action against violators, including vehicle seizure and imposition of maximum penalties.

To ensure seamless implementation, multiple agencies including the Transport Department, Food and Supplies Department, Municipal Corporation and Delhi Traffic Police have been tasked with rigorous enforcement. Petrol pumps and gas outlets across the city have been directed to comply with the order in letter and spirit, with accountability fixed at all levels.

“Clean, healthy environment is our priority, and we are committed to improving Delhi’s air quality through sustained and comprehensive measures,” Gupta said, urging citizens to ensure their vehicles carry valid PUC certificates at all times.

She further appealed to residents to actively participate in the fight against pollution, stressing that controlling vehicular emissions remains a key pillar of the government’s broader environmental strategy.