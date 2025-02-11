City Briefs

Illegal arms unit busted in FBD

FARIDABAD: Faridabad Police foiled an illegal arms unit in Dabua colony, arresting two. A Sector 56 crime branch team raided the workshop, catching Anuj Kumar (24) and Saurabh (33) manufacturing weapons. Seven pistols, 14 ready slides, and other materials were seized. Anuj, a lathe worker, made weapons for Rs 2,000 each. The workshop owner, Bihar native Sashi, is absconding. Both accused are on 8-day remand.

Police freezes over Rs 11 cr from 12 accounts of FIITJEE founder

NOIDA: Noida Police froze Rs 11.11 crore from 12 bank accounts linked to FIITJEE founder Dinesh Goyal. Investigations revealed his PAN card is associated with 172 current and 12 savings accounts nationwide, a police officer stated. An FIR was lodged at Knowledge Park Police Station under BNS sections 318(4) and 316(2). ADCP Ashok Kumar stated that cybercrime teams traced the accounts and froze the funds. Parents demanded action as FIITJEE centres shut down in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other cities. Further investigations are ongoing.