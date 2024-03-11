City Briefs

Traffic Police issues over 10K challans in one week to curb violations

New Delhi: The traffic police on Sunday said that it has issued over 10,000 challans in a week of special drive to curb traffic violations in the city, an official statement said. The drive was conducted between March 1 and 7, in which the Delhi Traffic Police has issued 10,902 challans for violations, the statement said. Major violations that were targeted by traffic police included improper parking with 5,957 challans, driving while using a phone with 289 challans, riding without a helmet with 1,131 challans, e-rickshaw violations with 2,476 challans, using cars with tinted glasses with 399 challans, drunk driving with 93 challans and others, it said. “The initiative aims to not only penalise offenders but also raise public awareness through campaigns, encouraging responsible behaviour on the roads,” police said. An analytical study highlighted a significant rise in accidents attributed to miscellaneous factors, prompting the need for robust initiatives and deterrence efforts, the statement said. “By combining a strict enforcement and educational approach, we aim to contribute significantly to reducing accidents and ensuring road safety. Citizens are urged to adhere to traffic rules for the collective well-being of all road users,” police said.

Police issue traffic advisory for Dwarka Expressway inauguration

New Delhi: Traffic movement will be regulated in many areas of Dwarka on Monday for inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway in Dwarka Sector-25 and traffic movement will be regulated in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, the advisory, issued on Sunday, stated. The advisory has urged commuters to avoid Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk. Other routes where traffic will be regulated are near the Transport Authority office, Sector-21 metro station and the Pacific Mall cut, Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli, and Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road. Those going to the railway station, hospital and ISBTs are advised to plan their travel in advance, the advisory stated.

Delhi records min temp of 100C

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity stood at 65 per cent at 8:30 am. The national Capital is likely to witness partly cloudy skies during the day. Light rain or drizzle is expected on March 13, the IMD said. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 165, in the ‘moderate’ category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.