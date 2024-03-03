City Briefs

People can now visit Amrit Udyan till 6 pm, says Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Amrit Udyan in will now be open for people from 10 am to 6 pm on all days except Mondays, according to an official statement. The garden is open to the public till March 31. It remains closed on Monday for maintenance. “People can visit the Udyan six days a week except on Mondays between 10 am & 6 pm (last entry — 5 pm). Earlier, it was open between 10 am and 5 pm (last entry - 4 pm),” said the statement. Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan/rE. Walk-in visitors have to register themselves at the facilitation counters or the self-service kiosk near gate no. 12 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Extortionist arrested by Gurugram Police from Faridabad

Gurugram: A Faridabad resident was arrested for threatening to kill a deputy superintendent in the canal department and demanding an extortion of Rs 10 lakh, police here said on Friday. According to police, the accused, Punit Kaushik alias Punit Pandit, a resident of Sihi village in Faridabad, was arrested by a team of crime unit, Sector 17, on Wednesday. He was produced in a city court on Thursday & sent to two-day police remand. Police spokesperson Sudhir Kumar said Kaushik was found to have three cases of murder, criminal intimidation, and Arms act lodged against him in Faridabad. One each murder case is registered against him in Gurugram & Palwal.