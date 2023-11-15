City Briefs

In memorandum to L-G, DUSU demands ban on hookah bars around campus

New Delhi: Delhi University Students’ Union President Tushar Dedha on Tuesday demanded a ban on hookah bars around the university campus that serve hookah and alcohol to students. Dedha met Lt Governor VK Saxena and submitted a memorandum enlisting five demands related to students’ welfare. “Being the representative of thousands of Delhi University students, I have following few issues for your kind consideration ... You are requested to consider the demands at priority level and take necessary action,” the memorandum read. The memorandum demanded concessional metro passes for Delhi University students and a resumption of U-Special bus services to make their travel cheaper and more convenient.

Gurugram primary schools to reopen after weeklong closure

Gurugram: Classes from nursery to five, which were suspended due to high air pollution levels in the district, are set to resume, authorities said on Monday. The Gurugram administration had on November 6 ordered closure of primary schools till further orders to protect schoolchildren from rising pollution in the NCR. District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued orders to withdraw the November 6 decision. Now, primary schools across the district can resume classes in offline mode. In order to avoid disruption, orders were given to school managements to continue studies in online mode only, but now the orders have been withdrawn with immediate effect, the latest order read.