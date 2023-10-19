City Briefs

Two dead after pick-up van hits two-wheeler in Mangolpuri

New Delhi: Two persons riding a two-wheeler died after being hit by a pick-up van in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Wednesday morning, police said. Police said the driver of pick-up van is absconding. The deceased were identified as Himanshu and Priyanshu, they said. “When they reached near West Enclave at Ring Road, a speeding pick-up van hit their vehicle leaving both of them critically injured,” a police officer said. Both were taken to hospital where doctors declared them dead, the officer said. The officer added that it is suspected that the duo were not wearing helmets. A case has been registered in the matter, he said.

NHRC notice to govt, police chief over stabbing of woman in Lado Sarai

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent a notice to the Delhi government and the city police chief in connection with the stabbing of a 23-year-old woman multiple times by a man in Lado Sarai area, officials said on Wednesday. The National Human Rights Commission in a statement said that it would like to know the status of the investigation being conducted by the police, the health status of the victim and relief or rehabilitation given to her by the administration.