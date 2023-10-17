City Briefs

Police rescues missing 2-year-old, 1 held for kidnapping

new delhi: A missing two-year-old girl child was rescued and returned to her parents, police said on Monday, and added that a man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping her. Bihar resident Ragib, 38, allegedly kidnapped the child when she was playing outside her house in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area on Sunday, they said. The accused who was travelling with the child was caught by a Delhi Police team from Anand Bihar Inter-State Bus Terminus. The girl child was returned to her parents late Sunday evening. ‘A PCR call was received at about 3.20 pm on Sunday at Madhu Vihar police station. The complainant told police that her two-year-old girl child who was playing outside of her house went missing and they suspected that she was kidnapped,’ said the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (east district), Achin Garg.

Instagram-Based Investment Fraudster Arrested in Gurugram

gurugram: Gurugram’s Cyber Crime Police have arrested an individual on charges of defrauding a victim of 22 lakh rupees through a deceptive Instagram-based investment scheme on Monday. The Gurugram police swiftly took action against the complaint registered in April at Cyber Crime Police Station West Gurugram. The accused was identified as Sharik Beg (27), a resident of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.