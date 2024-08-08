CBI takes over investigation, books owner of coaching centre

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the probe into the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar here and registered an FIR against the owner of the institute, officials said on Wednesday.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case from the Delhi Police late Tuesday evening following a Delhi High Court order. The central agency has re-registered a case against Abhishek Gupta, owner of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, in accordance with the laid down procedure, the officials said.

Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala drowned after water gushed into the basement of a building housing Rau’s IAS Study Circle following heavy rains on July 27.

The IAS aspirants were studying in the library set up in the basement when water flooded it resulting in their deaths.

The CBI has booked Gupta for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, voluntarily causing hurt, negligent conduct, and common intention.

The high court had castigated police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the students’ deaths, saying it was unable to fathom how they could not come out of the basement. It also sought to know whether the doors were blocked or staircases narrow.

“What’s your line of looking? How did the children drown? You have done an investigation now. We are on August 2. Why were they not able to come out of the basement? It doesn’t get flooded immediately. Water takes at least two-three minutes to fill a basement, it can’t happen in a minute. Why were they not able to come out,” the court had asked.

The court had also asked the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to nominate a senior officer to oversee the probe by the CBI into the criminal case.