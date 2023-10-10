‘Case is false and bogus, not a penny came from China’

New Delhi: NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda, told the Delhi High Court on Monday the allegations against him were “false” and “bogus”, and “not a penny has come from China”.



Justice Tushar Rao Gedela reserved the order on pleas by Purkayastha and the news portal’s human resources department head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest and the subsequent 7-day police remand after the investigation agency defended its action claiming NewsClick received Rs 75 crore from a person in China to ensure the country’s stability and integrity were compromised.

“Arguments heard. Order reserved,” said Justice Gedela said after hearing the rival sides for around two hours.

The court said any further remand of the accused will be subject to its order on the petitions by the two senior executives of the news portal.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty, who were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3, had moved the high court last week challenging their arrest and subsequent police custody, and sought immediate release as interim relief.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the investigation agency, said the case involves “serious offences” and the probe was still going on.

‘About Rs 75 crore odd...investigation is on and I can show it from case diary... came from

a person staying in China and the purpose is to ensure that the stability and especially the integrity of this country is compromised,’ he said.

‘One of the most serious allegations found in the e-mail exchanges between accused persons with

somebody sitting in China is that we will prepare a map where we will show J&K and what we call Arunachal Pradesh...they use the expression which Chinese use namely ‘northern border of India’ and not show that (Arunachal) to be a part of India,’ SG Mehta told the court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Purkayastha, refuted the claim.