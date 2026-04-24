CAQM conducts inspection drive across key zones

New Delhi: In its inspection of visible road-dust levels contributing to air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas



(CAQM) has found 34 violations on different road stretches in the region, officials said on Thursday.

The violations primarily pertain to high levels of visible road dust and the accumulation of construction

and demolition waste at multiple locations across the inspected areas.

“The presence of such conditions indicates gaps in routine road sweeping, dust-mitigation measures and timely

removal of waste, all of which are critical for abating localised sources of air pollution,” an official said.

The inspection took place on Wednesday across three zones of the national capital — Civil Lines, Karol Bagh and West Delhi — falling under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) jurisdiction.

The CAQM directed the authorities concerned, particularly the MCD, to strengthen the on-ground implementation of dust-control measures.

The commission also asked authorities to ensure regular mechanised sweeping of roads, effective water sprinkling, prompt removal of construction and demolition waste and strict enforcement against unauthorised dumping.

“The CAQM has emphasised that road dust and improperly-managed construction and demolition waste are significant contributors to particulate pollution, especially in urban environments,” the official said.