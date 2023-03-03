Capital set to get its 4th prison to house high-risk prisoners

New Delhi: Delhi will soon get its fourth jail in Narela to house high-risk prisoners, with the Centre allocating Rs 120 crore for the prison complex modelled on the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Friday.

“The idea behind the project is to ensure that those prisoners, who are in jail because of offences committed against the state, remain in isolation. Although there are isolation facilities in the other three jails in Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli, the new prison complex will solely house such prisoners who are a threat to society,” an official privy to the development said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will be allocating Rs 120 crore for the construction of this prison complex, he said.

He said funds will also be sought from the Delhi government in the upcoming budget for the project.

“The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted land for the jail in Narela. According to the rough plan, the prison will have 250 cells and has been modelled on the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the official noted.

According to officials, the prison will also have reformative facilities like Yoga, a factory where inmates can engage themselves in making certain things, among others.

“The purpose of a jail is to serve as a reformation centre. This jail, even though it will house the likes of terrorists and gangsters, will have such facilities like yoga. We will soon chalk out a plan to have more of these engagements,” the official said.

He, however, said the project is at a nascent stage and after the funds arrive from the Centre, the work on the project will be expedited.

Asked if the new prison will house high-profile prisoners from other neighbouring states as well, the official said, “The priority is to house prisoners lodged in Delhi jails, but if we receive a request or some directions, it will have to be followed.”