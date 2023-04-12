Capital reports 980 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate nearly 26%

New Delhi: Delhi logged 980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, meaning one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.



The national Capital also reported two more Covid deaths, the bulletin said.

However, it added that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, while the case sheet on the other death was awaited. The fresh cases emerged out of the 3,772 tests conducted the previous day.

On August 20 last, Delhi had recorded 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,16,101. The death toll stands at 26,545, the bulletin stated.

Delhi on Monday logged 484 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent, along with three deaths.

Delhi logged 699 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent on Sunday while four patients had died.

The city recorded 535 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent.

The national capital logged 733 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality. On Wednesday, Delhi added 509 cases with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30 per cent mark.