Budget reflects improved economic condition of country, says Sachdeva

New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva has claimed on Thursday that the interim budget of 2024 reflects the improved economic condition of the country.

“The interim budget is dedicated to the poor, youth, farmers and women and gives a vision of a developed India of 2047. In the next 5 years, work will be done to provide solar power plants to 1 crore houses in the country along with giving houses for 2 crore poor people so that they can get 300 units of electricity free of cost and also get the benefit of selling additional electricity. The interim budget talks of distributing and expanding Mudra loans to make the youth self-reliant,” he mentioned.

In response, Delhi’s Finance minister, Atishi has expressed disappointment, claiming that it provides no tangible

solution to unemployment, while ignoring Health and Education sectors.