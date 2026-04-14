Boy killed in stabbing, 3 apprehended: Police

NEW DELHI: A teenage boy was stabbed to death following a dispute with four juveniles in northwest Delhi’s Sultanpuri area on Sunday evening,



with three suspects apprehended, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call about the stabbing was received at Sultanpuri Police Station on April 13. The injured boy was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had earlier minor disputes with boys from the locality, though these incidents were never reported.

On Sunday, he encountered one juvenile and three associates, and the confrontation escalated. During the altercation, one of them allegedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

Police teams launched an inquiry and, acting on leads, apprehended three juveniles involved in the attack.

Efforts are underway to establish the sequence of events and individual roles.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya

Sanhita, and further investigation is ongoing.