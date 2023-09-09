Boy dies after drowning in swimming pool in South Delhi

New Delhi: A two-year-old boy died allegedly after drowning in a swimming pool in south Delhi’s Gadaipur area, police said on Friday. The police received information around 7.50 pm on Wednesday that Divyansh was admitted to AIIMS after he drowned in the swimming pool, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in the pool of a house at farm number 10 in Gadaipur where the boy’s father Sandeep has been working as a caretaker for the last four to five months, according to the officer.