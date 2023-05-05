BJP’s treatment of wrestlers shameful, arrogant: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the BJP over the scuffle at Jantar Mantar between wrestlers and police and called its treatment of national sportspersons shameful and arrogant.



Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said that arrogance has gone to the head of the BJP

and it wanted to run the system through “hooliganism” as he called on people to throw it out of power. Kejriwal sharing a video of Jantar Mantar tweeted “such behaviour with the champion players of the country? This is extremely unfortunate and shameful...”

“I appeal to all the people in the country...no more...do not tolerate BJP’s hooliganism, the time has come to uproot the BJP and chase them away,” he wrote.

Kejriwal had recently visited the wrestlers and extended his support to them.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, detained last night from Jantar Mantar where he had gone to give cots to the wrestlers following rains in the city, was released on Thursday.

Bharti was taken to Kapashera Police Station where he was kept for a few hours and later released. “We have just been released and we will go to Jantar Mantar again. Our sisters and daughters, who have brought laurels to our country all over the world, have been sitting at Jantar Mantar for the last 10 days. How can we sit at home?” he said.