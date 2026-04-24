BJP MLA Anil Goyal selected for Assembly’s ‘Best MLA Award’

New Delhi: In a move aimed at recognising legislative excellence, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has announced Dr. Anil Goyal, MLA from Krishna Nagar, as the recipient of the “Annual Award for Best Legislator” of the Eighth Assembly, reviving the honour after an 18-year gap.



The decision was taken by a high-powered Selection Committee chaired by Speaker Vijender Gupta at the Vidhan Sabha. The award will be formally presented at a felicitation ceremony, along with a citation, memento, and a cash prize of Rs 51,000.

Officials said the award is based on a comprehensive 100-point evaluation system combining quantitative data and qualitative assessment. Of this, 65 points are derived from official Assembly records, while 35 points are awarded by the committee. A major component of the assessment, carrying 50 points, focuses on contributions to House debates, including quality of arguments, awareness of issues, attendance, and legislative activity such as questions and notices. Another 30 points are linked to participation in House Committees, evaluating both attendance and quality of engagement.

The remaining 20 points assess conduct, discipline, and adoption of digital practices like the NeVA system. This includes adherence to House decorum and timely submission of notices.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said the initiative aims to restore a healthy parliamentary tradition and encourage higher standards among legislators. He noted that recognising meaningful debate, accountability, and active participation would help strengthen governance and public trust in democratic institutions.

The Assembly said the award sets a benchmark for performance and will motivate lawmakers to contribute more effectively to legislative functioning.