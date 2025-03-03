‘BJP focused on hurling abuses at AAP, not work’

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, accused the BJP of using the House to hurl abuses at her and Arvind Kejriwal instead of focusing on governance. She criticised the ruling party for selectively discussing CAG reports while ignoring financial irregularities in BJP-ruled states like Uttarakhand and the Dwarka Expressway project.

Atishi condemned BJP MLAs for personal attacks, recalling how she was referred to as “Shurpanakha” and alleging that the Assembly was being misused for insults rather than constructive debate. She questioned whether the BJP intended to spend its entire term attacking AAP instead of working for Delhi’s people. She also accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its election promise of providing Rs 2,500 financial aid to women, stating that despite assurances, no action had been taken ahead of March 8. She claimed BJP leaders panicked and muted AAP’s microphones when questioned.