Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang aide held: Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a proclaimed offender allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang in connection with the murder of businessman Nadir Shah in Greater Kailash-I, officials said on Monday. The accused, Saddam Hussain alias Sonu, a resident of Jafrabad in Delhi, had been absconding since September 2024. Police said his arrest takes the total number of accused held in the case to 17.



Acting on a tip-off, the Special Cell’s NDR team arrested Saddam from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on July 20. Based on his disclosure, police later recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from Shastri Park in Delhi. According to investigators, Saddam provided logistical support to the shooters and other members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang. He is also accused of helping conceal the weapons used in the murder and remaining on the run after the arrest of his associates.

Nadir Shah, a gym owner, was shot dead outside his Greater Kailash-I establishment on September 12, 2024. Police said he was allegedly targeted for refusing extortion demands made by the gang. Saddam had previously been arrested in 2013 and 2018 in separate cases.