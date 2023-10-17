Benin national, held in drugs case, escapes police custody; nabbed later

New Delhi: A 31-year-old Benin national, arrested in connection with a case of illegal drug supply, escaped from police custody but was nabbed from Nihal Vihar here a few hours later, officials said on Monday.

Uche Uwadiegu was arrested on October 3 with 1 kg of heroin, an official said.

He fled on Sunday while being taken to the Chander Vihar area for further investigation, the officer said, adding that after running some distance, he sat on the motorcycle of his associate and they both sped away.

Police personnel chased him but were unsuccessful in nabbing him. A police official suffered minor injuries in the chase, the officer said.