Bawana-Bali gang associate nabbed, accomplice escapes

new delhi: A suspected associate of the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gangs was apprehended after an exchange of fire with police in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, while his alleged accomplice managed to escape after firing at the personnel, an officer said on Wednesday.

Five firearms, including Jigana and Glock pistols, along with 18 live cartridges were recovered during the operation, he said.

According to the police, the Special Task Force (STF) had received specific information that Rahul Dabas alias RDX and Rahul Sehrawat would assemble near Anand Vatika in Ladpur village while carrying illegal weapons, allegedly to commit a crime.

“Acting on the tip-off, the police team laid a trap near the location. On spotting the police, both suspects opened fire, following which the police took cover behind their vehicle and retaliated in self-defence,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Vijay Singh said.

During the exchange of fire, Rahul Sehrawat was overpowered and apprehended at the spot, while Rahul Dabas escaped after allegedly firing at the police party, the officers said. One bullet fired by the accused struck the police vehicle, while two others hit a parked car. The police team fired one round in self-defence. No police personnel or either of the accused sustained any injury in the incident, he said.

The recovered weapons include one Jigana pistol, one Glock pistol, one .32 bore pistol and two country-made pistols. Eight 9 mm cartridges and 10 cartridges of .30 bore were also seized from the spot, police said.

Police said Sehrawat has two previous cases, while absconding accused Dabas faces 11. Both allegedly have links to jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali; efforts are underway to arrest Dabas.