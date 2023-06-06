Bar and restaurant owner, 2 staff held for assaulting cops

New Delhi: A 46-year-old owner of a bar and restaurant here was arrested along with his two staff for allegedly assaulting policemen for making videos of the illegal activities being carried out on the premises, officials said on Monday.



According to police, head constable Naveen received information on Friday that girls were being made to dance obscenely and illicit liquor from Haryana was being served at a bar and restaurant named ‘Yaaron Da Adda’ near Haryana Maitri Bhawan in Mangolpuri.

There upon, two head constables were sent on the spot to do a recce, they said.

While Naveen was recording a video, a staff member of the restaurant noticed and tried to snatch his mobile phone, following which a quarrel ensued between them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

On seeing the CCTV footage, it was apparent that the row did not take place over bills as claimed by the owner of the place, but over making a video in the restaurant by special staff, the DCP said. HC Naveen and HC Narender were treated for their injuries. The restaurant staff received some abrasions and were treated at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura, police said.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mangolpuri police station and three persons have been arrested, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Khushi Ram, a resident of Rani Bagh, Shankar Lal (22) and Farukh (22), residents of Haiderpur. Ram is the owner and leaseholder of the bar, while Lal and Farukh are waiters cum workers at the place, police said.

Legal action against the restaurant is also recommended for violation of the terms and conditions of the licence for which the licensing unit is being approached. An investigation has been handed over to the district investigation unit, they said. One head constable from Mangolpuri police station who could not pro-actively handle the situation has been sent to district lines, police added.