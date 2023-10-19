Atishi takes stock of construction of school in Capital

Delhi Education minister Atishi recently inspected the construction progress of a state-of-the-art school in Paschim Vihar, underscoring the Delhi government’s commitment to providing high-quality education.

This modern educational facility is set to offer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and Humanities education to students and is named the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence.

The Education Minister, during the inspection, announced that the construction of this new school building is nearly 90 per cent complete, and it is scheduled to be dedicated to the public in December of this year. The facilities provided includes, four floors and 129 rooms along with smart classrooms, 13 state-of-the-art labs, two libraries, an auditorium, elevators for children’s convenience, and more.

Atishi expressed her vision for the school, stating, “This world-class educational institution will provide specialized education in STEM and Humanities, ensuring access to high-quality education for students from all backgrounds. The goal is to make this school a hub of educational excellence in the area, surpassing even private institutions in terms of academic quality.”

She also underscored Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision for an education-driven transformation in India stating, “This endeavour underscores CM Kejriwal’s vision to bring about transformation through education and ensure that all children, regardless of their economic backgrounds, have access to quality education. Delhi’s government is committed to creating an environment where financial constraints do not hinder a child’s access to quality education, making the city’s schools centers of academic excellence and opportunity for all.”

Furthermore, Atishi directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to expedite the remaining construction work and create a checklist for the pending tasks. “The objective is to ensure that the school is ready for dedication to Delhi’s students by December. As the construction work reaches its final stages, meticulous attention to detail is crucial,” she said.