Atishi: Over 2,700 lawyers, families got financial assistance under AAP govt’s insurance scheme

New Delhi: Families of more than 200 deceased lawyers received financial assistance of over Rs 15 crore while more than 2,500 lawyers and their families availed the benefit of medical insurance



under a scheme launched by Kejriwal government in 2019, Delhi Law minister Atishi said on Saturday.

The minister said that the AAP government has been fulfilling all responsibilities towards lawyers.

Speaking at the 17th foundation day of Dwarka district court, Atishi said that the Kejriwal government is the first government in the country to give up to 200 units of free electricity to lawyers for their chambers . Under the chief minister advocate welfare scheme, the Kejriwal government gave term insurance of Rs 10 lakh and medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh to the lawyers.

“Till now, about 28,000 lawyers have enrolled in the chief minister advocate welfare scheme. This scheme proved to be very helpful for the lawyers during Corona,” she shared.

She said that in 2019, the Kejriwal government started the ‘Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme’ for the betterment of lawyers, and annually gives a fund of Rs 50 crore in it.

“Soon after the launch of this scheme, it proved to be very helpful for the lawyer colleagues during Corona. During this period, families of more than 200 deceased lawyers received financial assistance of more than Rs 15 crore, while more than 2,500

lawyers and their families availed the benefit of medical insurance, she said.

“As a government, we have been fulfilling all our responsibilities towards lawyers and will continue to do so. We will always work for the betterment of lawyers,” the minister added.