Atishi inspects new school building in Seemapuri, orders completion in 2 wks

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Atishi on Wednesday inspected a newly-built four-storey school building in the Seemapuri area and asked officials to expedite the finishing work and dedicate the new school to children within two weeks, according to a statement.



The new building of Vishwamitra Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, designed to serve 5,000 students, was visited by the minister, along with Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and other officials, the official release said. The building features features 76 rooms, smart classrooms, four state-of-the-art laboratories, a library, an activity room, excellent furniture, and a lift for children, among other facilities, it added.

Atishi highlighted that the new infrastructure aims to not only accommodate more students but also enhance the educational opportunities available to children in the region.

“Building such a magnificent school amidst the narrow lanes of densely populated Seemapuri is no less than a miracle.

Only Arvind Kejriwal’s government can turn this impossible task into reality because providing the best education to every child has been the priority of our government,” the release quoted her as saying.

It also aims to alleviate the pressure on existing schools in North-East Delhi, ensuring all children in the area have access to quality education, she added.

During her visit to the construction site, Atishi emphasised the broader impact of the new school, saying, “The Kejriwal government’s new world-class schools will now become the identity of North-East Delhi. The children coming out of here will not only work for the betterment of their families but also become partners in the country’s progress.” The minister has directed officials to expedite the finishing work and dedicate the new school building to the children within two weeks, the statement said.