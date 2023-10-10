Atishi attends Business Blasters teams mentorship session

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s ‘Business Blasters’ programme, aimed at fostering future business leaders, took a significant step towards global exposure as 28 students from 15 Business Blasters teams received mentorship from Amazon India.



The mentoring session, hosted by Amazon in Bengaluru, covered vital aspects of entrepreneurship, including marketing, branding, scaling growth, sales, and financial management.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi highlighted the focus on preparing future business leaders who can lead globally, stating, ‘For this, it is needed for them to have global exposure. They need to have technical knowledge to make their businesses successful.’

She emphasised the commitment of the Kejriwal government to providing the best opportunities for Business Blasters teams, connecting them with renowned companies and experts.

During the mentorship session, students interacted with Amazon India’s marketing team, gaining insights into scaling sales on Amazon and effective product branding. Divyanshi Chitransh, founder of Craft Cottage, shared, “The mentors helped me understand the algorithm to scale sales on Amazon and how to brand the product well for the masses. Overall, it was a very fruitful session.”

Krishna Rathore, a team leader from Yudecor, noted, ‘It was a great learning experience, and mentors guided us on our packaging, branding, and business expansion.’ Sukh Sagar, founder of Mobisite, discussed productive discussions with Amazon officials about marketing strategies and expanding their customer base.

The Business Blasters programme, part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in Delhi government schools, offers students real-world experience in launching their start-ups. Each student receives seed money of Rs 2,000 from the government. The successful participants gain admission to top colleges in Delhi, contributing to their career development.

The Delhi government has also worked to provide exposure opportunities for Business Blasters teams, collaborating with renowned companies like Dell Technologies, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services, L&T Technology Services Ltd, NatWest Group, BCG, and others. Business Blasters for the academic year 2023-24 is already underway, with approximately 1.6 lakh students receiving seed money to develop their business ideas.