Around 1K Anganwadi centres to be co-located to govt schools

New Delhi: Around 1,000 Anganwadi centres will be co-located to Delhi government schools within the next three months to improve facilities and infrastructure, an official from the Women and Child Development Department said.

The co-located Anganwadi centres will be designated as Saksham Anganwadis under Poshan 2.0, an Integrated Nutrition Support Programme.

“This initiative aims to provide better infrastructure and facilities for children. Adequate healthcare, nutrition, security, safety, responsive caregiving, and opportunities for early learning are

essential for children to achieve their full potential,” the official said.

He said these 1,000 Anganwadi centres will be relocated to Delhi government schools, MCD schools, and schools run under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) within the next three months.

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the Asian Development Bank, which will provide financial aid for infrastructural development,” he added.

“Currently, we have identified 153 MCD schools for relocation and the process of identifying more schools is ongoing,” the official said.