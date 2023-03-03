Another fake call centre busted in Ggm, 14 held

gurugram: A day after an illegal call centre was busted in the city, the cyber cell on Wednesday night unearthed another fake call centre and arrested 14 accused, including three women, who duped people by offering good returns on investments in cryptocurrency, officials said on Thursday.



Police said 11 accused were arrested late Wednesday night while three women were arrested on Thursday morning. Six mobile phones, four laptops and five CPUs were recovered from their possession, they said.

On Tuesday night, Gurugram cybercrime team busted a fake call centre and arrested 13 persons, including two foreign nationals, for allegedly duping people by promising them hefty returns in exchange for investing their money in the stock market.

The accused arrested on Wednesday and Thursday were produced in a city court that sent three call centre operators to two-day police remand, while the other 11 were sent to judicial custody.

An FIR was registered under sections of fraud and IT Act at Cyber Crime (West) police station, said police.

According to police, the recent victim of the gang was Faridabad resident Vikas Verma who filed a complaint with police on February 28 and said that he had duped by the accused on the name of getting hefty returns by investing in cryptocurrency.

Following a tip-off, a team headed by ACP (cyber crime) Priyanshu Diwan and SHO Amit Kumar raided an illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase-5 area on Wednesday night and nabbed 14 accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Harpal Singh Saluja, Deepak Kumar Tiwari, Sanjay Raturi, Updesh Kumar, Rohit Chagil, Mohit Ahlawat, Praveen Thakur, Nikhil Joshi, Amardeep Atwal, Sunil Dutt Dhyani, Arvind Kumar, Manisha, Yogita and Preeti.

Police have taken fake call centre operators Harpal, Deepak Tiwari and Arvind on two-day remand, the officials said.

The call centre was illegally operating for the last one year from a commercial building in Udyog Vihar Phase 5 on the name of Xanthus Cratus India Technologies Private Limited, they said.

“The accused were cheating people on pretext of investments in cryptocurrency. They were attracting people by making false promise of giving high rate of interest on investments and duped them through a fake website designed on concept of ‘contract for difference’ (CFD), in which an account of investor/victim has been made and psuedo amount was shown which was given by the victim in bank account of

company.

“Initially, small return was given to victims as bait which force people to invest more and later people were cheated by showing that they have lost their money. Crores of rupees have been cheated by the fake company on the name of investments and trading in cryptocurrency. We are questioning the three accused taken to police remand,” said

ACP Dewan.