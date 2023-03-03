Amazing that govt set-up DMRC has no money to pay arbitral award to DAMEPL, says Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it was “amazing” that two elected governments have set up Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which now says it has no money to pay the arbitral award to the Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).



The court asked the competent authority of DMRC to attend the proceedings so that a holistic view can be taken regarding the funds available with the corporation. “I have before me two sovereign and elected governments who have set up this corporation and we are told that it has no money to honour the award,” Justice Yashwant Varma said while listing the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The high court was hearing an execution petition filed by DAMEPL against the DMRC over the arbitral award passed in its favour on May 11, 2017.

An arbitral tribunal had ruled in favour of DAMEPL, which had pulled out of running the Airport Express metro line over safety issues, and accepted its claim that running the operations on the line was not viable due to structural defects in the viaduct through which the train would pass.

Hearing the submissions advanced by the counsel for Central and Delhi government, which are stakeholders in DMRC, that they are not liable to pay the arbitral award of the corporation, the high court said imagine the message being sent outside.

“It is amazing that there are two elected governments who have set up this corporation and today we are told the law. The corporation set up by two governments has no money and it is defunct. Let us not distance ourselves so far which is untenable in law. Imagine what message you are conveying outside that there is a government corporation which is refusing to deal with an award,” the judge said.

The central and Delhi governments were invited to participate in the proceedings because DMRC’s stand was that it has no funds, the court said.

In pursuance to court’s earlier direction, the Centre submitted that it has taken a decision on March 1 and has refrained from according sanction for the attachment of properties of DMRC.

“Sanction for attachment of the properties of DMRC cannot be accorded by the answering respondent (Centre) since that would result in closure of DMRC and bring the city of Delhi to a halt.

“Such a situation will cause significant inconvenience to the public and impact law and order in the city. The answering respondent, being the custodian of the public good, cannot permit such circumstances to ensue,” the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in an affidavit filed in the court.

The court, however, said deposition by an officer was not enough and it wanted to know who has taken the decision of not granting sanction for attachment of properties of DMRC and that that the file containing the formal order be placed before it.

“Counsel for DMRC is directed to place all requisite records as also direct the competent authority of DMRC to attend to these proceedings so that a holistic view can be taken with respect to present funds available with the corporation,” it said.