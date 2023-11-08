Air India service engineer dies in fall at IGI Airport, say officials

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, a service engineer working with Air India died in an accident during the night shift at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport, officials said on Tuesday.



The victim has been identified as Ram Prakash Singh (56). The incident came to light when a PCR call was received from Manipal Hospital Dwarka, reporting a Medico-Legal Case (MLC). He had sustained severe head injuries after falling from a height, prompting his admission to hospital.

According to preliminary information, the deceased was performing his duties as a service engineer on the fateful night of Monday, when the accident occurred. He was in the process of servicing an aircraft when he slipped from a set of stairs, plummeting to the ground.

After immediate efforts by Air India staff on site, he was swiftly transported to Medanta Hospital and subsequently to Manipal Hospital. Medical personnel at Manipal Hospital declared Ram Prakash Singh as brought dead upon arrival, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IGI Airport Devesh Mahala said. The Delhi Police, including the crime scene investigation team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, have already conducted inspections at the site to gather further evidence and information related to the incident. The case is currently under investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances of the accident, Mahala added.