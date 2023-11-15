AIIMS-Delhi to provide ‘free insulin vials’ for poor diabetic patients

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be providing free insulin vials in a step towards addressing the healthcare needs of impoverished diabetic patients starting this World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14. Cognisant of the financial constraints faced by many patients, AIIMS is extending its support by offering complimentary insulin vials to individuals prescribed with this vital medication from any Outpatient Department (OPD) within the institution.



To facilitate this vital service, AIIMS has inaugurated two dedicated counters at Amrit Pharmacy, strategically located in front of the New Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur OPD building. These counters will operate daily from 9 am to 5 pm, ensuring accessibility for patients in need.

Moreover, the insulin distribution counters will go beyond merely providing the medication; they will furnish patients with written guidance in both Hindi and English. This advice will encompass proper techniques for the safe transportation and storage of insulin vials. Additionally, for patients required to travel long

distances, the center will supply frozen ice packs, ensuring the safe carriage of insulin at the recommended temperature to their places of residence.

AIIMS has streamlined the process for availing this service: the prescribing physician will indicate that the patient is eligible for free insulin vials, and the dedicated counters will dispense them accordingly. Initially, patients will receive insulin vials covering a one-month treatment duration, with plans to extend this provision to 2-3 months in the future.