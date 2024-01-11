AFMS, AIIMS ink MoU for joint research projects

Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Director-General, Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), and AIIMS Director Prof M Srinivas have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between their organisations.

The MOU focuses on collaboration in research and academic activities, aiming to address various scientific and technological challenges. Key aspects include joint research projects, educational activities, and a faculty exchange programme.

The agreement emphasises leveraging available facilities in investigations, research, and patient care services, while facilitating faculty movement between the institutions for research and training purposes.

This collaboration is a significant step toward enhancing medical advancements and fostering cooperative efforts between the two institutions.