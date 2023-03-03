Actor-cum-YouTuber held for making extortion call of Rs 1 cr

New Delhi: A Bhojpuri actor-cum-YouTuber has been arrested by South East district police in connection with a case of making an extortion call of



Rs 1 crore to a school owner, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mohd. Shahid (25) aka Star aka Raj Singhanyia aka Raj aka Lallan aka Laddan, a resident of Southeast Delhi’s Bhogal. The accused runs an office in the name of Star Films in Jamia Nagar. He is previously involved in nine cases of Cheating, Arms Act, Snatching and Extortion, they said.

Rajesh Deo, DCP, Southeast said that on Monday, Jamia Nagar resident Mehruddin Ansari (49) reported a complaint at New Friends Colony police station about receiving an extortion call of Rs 1 crore on his mobile on February 25. The extortionist disclosed his identity as Fahad, a nephew of Ballu who is the main accused in an old murder case in Jamia Nagar. Subsequently, police registered a case under Section 387/507 IPC and the investigation was taken up.

“During the investigation, the mobile number was put on surveillance and its location revealed that the criminal was constantly shifting his hideouts. Further, the team succeeded in getting the photograph of the mobile user. Finally, the criminal was zeroed down in the area of Jungpura, Delhi and he was apprehended,” DCP Rajesh Deo said.

During the interrogation, accused Mohd. Shahid revealed since 2014, he is in touch with Fahad, who is lodged in jail in a murder case of Jamia Nagar. Further, he disclosed that Fahad asked him to find out a rich person from whom they can extort money. Accused Shahid found that the complainant is a builder and owns two public schools. Later, on February 25, he made a call to the complainant and demanded

Rs 1 crore from him, the official further said. The police have seized the mobile phone used in the commission of the offence for further examination, Deo confirmed.