Academics’ forum hails DU for finalising 75% of permanent faculty appointments

New Delhi: The Forum of Academics for Social Justice has praised Delhi University’s Vice-Chancellor and their team for successfully finalising 75 per cent of the faculty’s permanent appointments.



The Forum highlighted the need for further actions to enhance faculty diversity and fill vital academic positions.

The Forum pressed for immediate action, urging the initiation of the assistant professor appointment process in the 12 fully funded colleges supported by the Delhi government.

Notably, four colleges have already initiated this process through advertisements, indicating a step in the right direction.

A key recommendation put forth by the Forum emphasized the absorption of these 12 fully funded colleges into Delhi University. This integration, the Forum believes, will streamline administrative processes and facilitate the recruitment of permanent faculty members.

Acknowledging the commendable efforts of the last one and a half years, the Forum emphasized that the recruitment and promotions at Delhi University have led to a significant increase in representation. Now, 50 per cent of seats in colleges and affiliated departments are occupied by candidates from SC/ST, OBC, and PwD categories.

Dr Hansraj Suman, Chairman of the Forum, commended Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, and Aditi Mahavidyalaya for their proactive stance in advertising permanent assistant professor positions.

Dr Suman encouraged the Delhi government to follow suit in the remaining eight colleges, citing the decade-long impact of insufficient assistant professor appointments on student education.

Furthermore, he revealed that over the last decade, 12 fully funded colleges have not completed permanent assistant professor appointments, resulting in a need to

fill nearly 600 positions,

including principal roles. Currently, 40 colleges in Delhi University have commenced the permanent appointment process, with 40 having completed it and over 10 still in progress. As of now, 4,100 permanent teaching positions have been filled, marking substantial progress.

Highlighting the ongoing recruitment and promotion processes, Dr Suman noted the appointment of approximately 4,100 permanent faculty members and promotions for 700 professors, totaling 11,000 units in Delhi University-affiliated colleges in the last one and a half years.

Notably, colleges without permanent principals are actively engaged in the appointment process. The approach of colleges receiving grants from UGC and those with OSD or acting principals in initiating the process for permanent assistant professor positions was also recognised.