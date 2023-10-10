AAP says BJP govt in Haryana unable to control stubble burning

New Delhi: In response to the escalating problem of stubble burning in Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar voiced her concerns regarding the BJP government’s inability to provide a viable solution to farmers.



This predicament has resulted in a surge of air pollution in Delhi, a matter she addressed by praising the initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government. During a press conference on Monday, Kakkar emphasised the active efforts made by the Delhi government in matters concerning the environment.

She cited policies such as tree plantation, the promotion of electric public transport, and various pollution-reduction endeavours.

‘Delhi has shown significant improvements in air quality through measures like the closure of thermal power plants, the implementation of graded action plans, and the utilisation of CNG in industries.’

She underscored the importance of real-time data, affirming that, ‘Delhi does not rank among the top 100 most polluted cities globally.’

Highlighting the steps taken by AAP government in Punjab to address stubble burning, including crop burning restrictions and awareness campaigns, Kakkar lauded the strategies in Punjab stating, ‘These include the introduction of bio-decomposers and crop residue machines, accompanied by subsidies to promote their usage. Additionally, they encourage the utilisation of paddy straw in power plants.’

Kakkar also mentioned the success of bio-gas plants and the training of district collectors to monitor and combat stubble burning incidents.

In conclusion, she urged that, ‘The Haryana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, should take immediate action if they are unable to resolve the stubble burning issue effectively.’

Furthermore, Aam Aadmi Party’s senior Pradesh Upadhyaksh Anurag Dhanda from Haryana echoed these concerns.